Crime and Courts

State police arrest Putnam man suspected in murder-for-hire plot

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

State police have arrested a Putnam man who is accused of trying to hire a hitman to stop someone from testifying during a court proceeding.

A man went to state police on Saturday and reported that his employer asked for his help to find a hitman.

State police said the 52-year-old Putnam man and another person were involved in a court proceeding and he didn’t want the other person to be able to testify.

An undercover trooper posed as a “hitman” and the suspect was arrested and charged with criminal attempt/intimidation of a witness, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal attempt, murder with  special circumstances.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Bond was set at $5 million.  

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us