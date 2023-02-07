thompson

State Police Arrest Suspect in 2018 Kidnapping, Home Invasion in Thompson

State police have arrested a Massachusetts man who is suspected in a 2018 home invasion and kidnapping in Thompson.

The victim told police that a man kidnapped him at knifepoint in September 2018, drove him to two banks, forced him to withdraw money, then brought him back home and stole several items from the home, including the victim’s cell phone, before leaving, according to state police.

The victim was not physically injured and reported the incident to police shortly thereafter.

He provided investigators with a detailed description of the vehicle and the items that were taken from his residence, state police said.

In October 2018, police in Webster, Massachusetts found an abandoned vehicle matching the description in their community and an item that was reported stolen from the victim’s home was found inside. A Webster, Massachusetts resident had reported the vehicle stolen before the home invasion.

Forensic evidence led police to an Oxford, Massachusetts man who had been in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections since October 2018, according to Connecticut state police.

He was charged with multiple offenses, including home invasion, robbery, threatening and additional charges.

Bond was set at $200,000.

