State Police Assisting With Homeland Security Investigation at Electric Blue in Tolland

State police say they are assisting with an investigation at Electric Blue Cafe in Tolland.

Troopers were at the club on Merrow Road Thursday morning.

They are assisting the Department of Homeland Security with an investigation, according to state police.

Several state police cruisers and the Eastern District Major Crimes Squad mobile vehicle were seen in the club's parking lot.

The area near the club is safe and surrounding businesses are open, according to Tolland town manager Brian Foley.

