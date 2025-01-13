State police break up street takeover during protest on I-95

State police broke up a street takeover during a protest on Interstate 95 in Connecticut over the weekend.

Troopers were monitoring a Palestinian demonstration conducted by a large group of vehicles that started on Long Wharf Drive in New Haven around 3:30 p.m.

As the group began to move, troopers said they saw the vehicles enter I-95 south by exit 46.

According to state police, the group was impeding traffic and brought their vehicles to a stop across all lanes of the highway before getting out onto the highway on foot.

Investigators said while troopers were responding to the area, the group continued south on I-95 at a slow rate of speed across the lanes.

Multiple vehicles were stopped and the leaders of the demonstration were arrested. Those arrested include a 32-year-old from New Jersey, a 23-year-old from Hamden, a 21-year-old from Fairfield and a 20-year-old from Shelton.

Each of them were issued a misdemeanor summons for knowingly inciting a street race/takeover. All four are scheduled to appear in court in Bridgeport in February.