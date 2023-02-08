Hamden

State Police Cruiser Involved in Crash on Route 15 South in Hamden

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A Connecticut State Police cruiser is involved in a crash on Route 15 south in Hamden on Wednesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said two vehicles crashed and the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 61 and 60.

It's unclear when the highway will reopen.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
