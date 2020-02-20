Bolton

State Police, FBI Serve Search Warrant in Bolton

Connecticut State Police and FBI agents are investigating a home in Bolton after a search warrant was issued for a Bolton man. Officials arrived at the home at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to police, the search warrant was issued and served to the home of Michael Gramegna, on Shoddy Mill Rd in Bolton. Gramegna was required to surrender 21 firearms registered to him but failed to do so.

The warrant was granted by the Tolland Superior Court for a Violation of a Protective Order.

Troopers and FBI agents are searching the property, which is located on over 30 acres of land.

Local Superintendent, First Selectwoman’s Office, Fire Chief and Ambulance crews have been notified.   Shoddy Mill Rd has been closed and vehicle traffic is being detoured around the scene.

There is no known threat to the public at this time. 

