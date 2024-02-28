State police identify woman found dead in woods in Redding

State police have identified a woman found dead along Route 53 in Redding earlier this month.

A jogger reported finding the body in a wooded area just off the road just before 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, according to state police.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Leah Chaparro, of Bridgeport.

Detectives from Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad are treating Chaparro's death as suspicious.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.