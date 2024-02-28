Redding

State police identify woman found dead in woods in Redding

State police have identified a woman found dead along Route 53 in Redding earlier this month.

A jogger reported finding the body in a wooded area just off the road just before 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, according to state police.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Leah Chaparro, of Bridgeport.

Detectives from Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad are treating Chaparro's death as suspicious.

