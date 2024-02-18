Death in Redding under investigation by state police, state's attorney's office

A death in Redding is under investigation by state police and the state's attorney's office on Sunday.

Redding police were called to investigate a death on Route 53 late in the morning.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit and the Danbury State's Attorney's Office have since taken over the investigation.

Authorities have not released any other details about the death.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Route 53 was briefly closed for the police investigation. The area has since reopened.

There is no threat to the public.