Norwich

State Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Norwich

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a crash with serious injuries in Norwich turned fatal on Tuesday night.

State police said the crash happened on Interstate 395 and closed both sides of the highway near exit 11 around 6:30 p.m. Both sides of the highway have since reopened.

According to authorities, injuries were reported in the crash.

A few hours after the crash, troopers said the accident had turned fatal.

Investigators have not released the identity of the person who died in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

