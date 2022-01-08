highway shooting

State Police Investigate Shooting on Route 25 in Bridgeport

Connecticut State Police
A reported shooting happened on Route 25 in Bridgeport this afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police.

Officials said the highway shooting occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway.

Troop G said no one was injured.

Troopers and detectives from the state police Western District Major Crime Unit responded to the scene. They've developed a possible suspect.

The investigation is active at this time, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

