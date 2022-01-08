State Police Investigate Shooting on Route 25 in Bridgeport

A reported shooting happened on Route 25 in Bridgeport this afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police.
Officials said the highway shooting occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway.
Troop G said no one was injured.
Troopers and detectives from the state police Western District Major Crime Unit responded to the scene. They've developed a possible suspect.
The investigation is active at this time, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.