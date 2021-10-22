State Police Investigating Canterbury Pool Company Owner

The owner of Roy’s Pools in Canterbury is being investigated for a larceny complaint, according to state police.

Several of Brian Roy’s customers have accused him of taking payment for pool projects that they say he never finished or in some cases never started.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Customers told NBC Connecticut that Roy has stopped communicating with them.

“Multiple times no response. Months and months and months no response,” said Bob Ingram of Griswold.

Ingram said he paid Roy to put a semi-inground pool in his backyard. He’s now suing Roy’s Pools, saying the work never started.

“I paid over $27,000,” said Ingram. “Since then I’ve paid permit fees over $400, legal fees over $3,000, all in all, I’m out to date over $30,000.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Consumer Protection said they’ve received eight complaints against the business.

According to DCP, Brian Roy only has a Home Improvement Contractor license, which it says is not applicable to pool installations. DCP said it’s investigating whether he did work outside the scope of his license.

Ingram’s pool was supposed to be a Christmas and birthday present for his two little girls.

“We canceled all of our vacations for the whole summer because this is a lot of money we put into this thinking we were going to stay away from Covid and everything and vacation at home,” he said.

NBC Connecticut’s investigation also uncovered that the business received a small business loan related to the pandemic under the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program for $42,500 back in February.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Brian Roy for his side of the story but has not heard back.