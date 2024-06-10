Man seriously injured in Torrington moped crash

A man has serious injuries after a moped crash in Torrington on Monday afternoon.

The moped crash happened on Route 272 around 3:15 p.m.

Dispatchers said one man was seriously injured in the crash. He was flown to the hospital by LifeStar.

The crash is currently under investigation.

At this time, Route 272 is closed between Hodges Hill Road and Stillwater Pond Road. There is no estimate for when it will reopen.