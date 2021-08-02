Sharon

State Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Sharon

Breaking news graphic.

State police are investigating a bank robbery in Sharon and searching for the bank robber who they said ran from the scene.

Police said Troop B - North Canaan received reports of an active robbery at Salisbury Bank, located at 5 Gay St. in Sharon, around 12:37 p.m.

The suspect was believed to be wearing blue jeans and a blue sweater. Troopers are searching for him.

State Police are investigating leads in Sharon and Canaan and ask anyone with information to call Connecticut State Police Troop B in North Canaan @ 1-800-497-0403.

This article tagged under:

Sharon
