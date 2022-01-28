troop e

State Police K9 Finds Griswold Bank Robber Hiding From Police

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police said one of their K9s found a person accused of robbing a bank in Griswold on Thursday.

Troop E said they were serving an arrest warrant on a 55-year-old man from Voluntown because he faces charges related to the robbery at the Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank on Slater Avenue.

K9 Gille began tracking the man behind his residence, ultimately leading police towards a frozen pond. At that time, officers saw a man about 50 yards away on the frozen pond walking away.

The man looked back at police and continued walking quickly across the ice. After officials crossed the frozen lake, the man was hidden. K9 Gille was able to lead troopers to a creek near the pond, where the man was seen crouching down, according to authorities.

The man was taken into custody. He faces charges for robbery, larceny, criminal trespassing, and interfering with an officer.

Police said his bail was set at $105,000.

