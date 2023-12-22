Connecticut State Police

State police K9 killed in the line of duty in Stonington

State police say a K9 was killed in the line of duty in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington Thursday.

"K9 Broko courageously gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers, and our community," state police said in a news release.

They did not give details about Broko's death, but state police were a part of the response to a shooting involving an officer on Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck Thursday night.

Troopers were serving a felony arrest warrant out of Norwich around 7:30 p.m. when the shooting happened.

Broko graduated as part of the 218th Connecticut State Police Patrol K9 Class in January 2021, according to state police.

"In honoring K9 Broko’s memory, we recognize the vital role he played in keeping the State of Connecticut safe," state police said. "May his legacy inspire us all to continue the important work of protecting and serving with the same level of dedication and valor."

