Serious injuries reported in shooting involving police officer in Stonington

A person was seriously injured during a shooting involving a police officer in Stonington Thursday night, according to police.

State police said they were called to a home on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington at about 7:30 p.m.

Troopers were serving a felony arrest warrant out of Norwich when a shooting broke out. It's unclear if the person seriously hurt is an officer.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time. Troopers say the Office of the Inspector General is aware of the incident.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

The scene is active and the investigation remains ongoing.