State Police Look to Recruit More Officers Amid Drop in Applicants

State Trooper Brock Coutu takes on the role of coach when recruits enter the State Police Academy.

“I’m going to make you mentally tough and prepared for whatever we are going to throw at you, or whatever the road may throw at you,” Coutu said.

State Police are looking to hire more troopers. The application window for the next class is open from June 1 through July 13. First, candidates apply online. Second, candidates must pass a physical fitness test and a series of background checks.

“After a background investigation, they would also have to submit to a polygraph test, there is a psych evaluation and medical clearance,” Lt. Katharine Cummings said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to state police, about 50% of applicants do not pass the physical fitness test. Coutu said it’s important to have confidence, as well as mental and physical strength.

Once in the academy, the agency emphasizes the importance of learning out in the field, as well as in the classroom.

“Things like domestic violence laws, untimely death investigation, child investigation, juvenile law, the requirements they have to meet when they are here at the academy,” Cummings said.

Lawmakers recently approved a new salary and benefit package. To start off, trooper trainees make upwards of $64,000 and after eight years on the job, a trooper’s salary increases to $113,000.

There are also several career growth incentives to help bring up application numbers.

“That's a national trend that we are seeing in policing, it is not exclusive to the state police, or Connecticut. We see that being a police officer is not as enticing as it used to be,” Cummings said. “We have K9 units, we have a dive team, SWAT team, major crimes, fire investigator.”

A high school or GED degree is required to apply.

“You do not need to have a degree in criminal justice in order to apply, because we teach you how to be a police officer when you step through this door in the academy,” Cummings said.

More information can be found here.