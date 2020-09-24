Manchester

State Police Looking for Information to Solve Fatal Shootings at Manchester Commuter Lot

State police are trying to solve the shooting deaths of two people in a commuter lot in Manchester in August and they are asking people with information to come forward.

Twenty-year-old Jennifer Hicks and 24-year-old Gregory Scott, both of Massachusetts, died after being shot at the Buckland Street commuter lot in Manchester on Aug. 2.

Police believe the suspects live in Springfield, Massachusetts or the area and they are looking for a 2016 black Dodge Ram 1500.  

Investigators said 100 to 200 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting and could have seen the incident.

The Major Crime Squad is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Grabowski at 860-209-1301.

