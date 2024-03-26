State police payroll worker charged with payroll violations: warrant

A state employee who processes police overtime pay is accused of working at a second job, during the same hours she was billing for overtime pay for her state job.

A state police warrant says Sherry Pina, who works for CT's Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, was charged with third-degree larceny following an internal investigation.

That investigation, according to the warrant, says Pina billed the state for nearly 250 hours of work in 2021 that line up with hours she billed a second company for work.

Those hours total more than $9,200, which the superior court warrant says is a combination of regular and overtime pay rates.

Police said Pina is a processing technician within the Overtime Coordinator's Office for DESPP. The warrant said the investigation revealed 95 occurrences of Pina entering work hours with DESPP and also at a call answering service company at the same exact time.

Pina was charged with larceny on March 18, and has a court date scheduled for early April.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to DESPP but has not yet heard back.