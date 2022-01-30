State Police Respond to Dozens of Crashes During Snow Storm

Connecticut State Police responded to dozens of crashes during the snow storm on Saturday.

Troopers said they responded to approximately 1,212 calls for service between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Of those calls, 90 were for crashes including 84 with no injuries and six with injuries, they said. None of the crashes had serious or fatal injuries.

Included in the calls for service were 208 calls for traffic services, according to state police. Traffic services include things like disabled or abandoned vehicles or debris, downed trees or power lines in the road.

State police expressed their appreciation to Connecticut residents who refrained from traveling during the storm.