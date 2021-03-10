State Police Search Connecticut River in Enfield For Missing Mass. 11-Year-Old

Connecticut State Police searched an area of the Connecticut River in Enfield Wednesday for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing from Chicopee, Massachusetts since the beginning of February.

Aiden Blanchard was last seen on Feb. 5 near the Wilamansett area of Chicopee.

Massachusetts authorities have been searching that area for him since he disappeared.

"He left for a walk and play in the snow. He didn't come back," said Michelle Blanchard, Aiden's mother.

Blanchard and other family members were in Enfield on Thursday as police began their search.

She told NBC Connecticut police K9s in Chicopee tracked Aiden to an area called "The Point," where the Chicopee River and Connecticut River come together. She said it appeared he fell through the ice.

State police said they have been asked to assist in the search for Aiden and that there would be a police presence on the Connecticut River Wednesday.

Aiden was last seen wearing a red coat, black pants, and black boots. He is 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Blanchard is asking anyone who walks on the trails along the river in Enfield to keep an eye out for anything that might help them bring closure.