State Police Search For Missing Hiker on Appalachian Trail in Kent

State police are searching for a missing hiker along the Appalachian Trail in Kent.

They say 60-year-old Marta Renee Bowen went missing from her campsite on the trail. Her cell phone and hiking gear were left behind, according to state police.

She has been missing since about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, state police said.

Bowen has gray hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'7" tall and may be wearing a maroon puffer jacket and dark pants.

If anyone locates her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call State Police Troop L in Litchfield at (860) 626-7900.