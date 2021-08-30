State Police Seek Info, Witnesses in Deadly Shooting on I-91 in Windsor Locks

Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks that happened over the weekend and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Troopers received a report of an unresponsive man on the I-91 northbound exit 42 off-ramp in Windsor Locks around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When state police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive adult man inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators. His identity has not been released.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact detectives at Troop H at (860) 534-1000. All calls will remain confidential.