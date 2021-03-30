State to Provide Free Weekend CTtransit Bus Rides This Summer

People in Connecticut will be able to ride CTtransit buses for free on weekends this summer.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will use up to $3 million of federal stimulus money to fund the free, statewide bus service on weekends for all riders from Memorial Day through Labor Day, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

“To help support our economic recovery from the pandemic, I want to make Connecticut’s many attractions and businesses reachable by as many of our residents as possible, and implementing free weekend bus service this summer – the busiest time of tourism season – will help facilitate that,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for advocating on behalf of our state to ensure that we receive the resources needed to help recover from this pandemic.”

The free program will include bus rides on all systems operated by CTtransit. The DOT will work with districts outside of the CTtransit system to offer them the opportunity to participate in the free weekend program.

The free service will also include Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, the observed Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 5, and Labor Day on Monday, September 6.