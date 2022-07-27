Southbury

State Trooper Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations

NBC Connecticut

A Connecticut State Police trooper has been suspended while authorities investigate claims of sexual assault.

State police said they were called to a home on Old Field Road in Southbury early Wednesday morning for a medical call. A person at the residence made allegations against Trooper Jose Campos.

An investigation into the allegations against Campos is underway. He's since been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Campos' police powers have been revoked. The Central District Major Crime Squad is investigating. Specific details about what happened were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

SouthburyConnecticut State Policesexual assaultstate trooperAllegations
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us