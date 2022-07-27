State Trooper Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations

A Connecticut State Police trooper has been suspended while authorities investigate claims of sexual assault.

State police said they were called to a home on Old Field Road in Southbury early Wednesday morning for a medical call. A person at the residence made allegations against Trooper Jose Campos.

An investigation into the allegations against Campos is underway. He's since been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Campos' police powers have been revoked. The Central District Major Crime Squad is investigating. Specific details about what happened were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.