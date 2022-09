It's not a call you hear about every day.

Connecticut State Police brought three pigs home that escaped their pen when the rain washed away the fence.

The pigs live at a home in Haddam and they escaped earlier this week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some state troopers saw the pigs and brought them home, but not before capturing some pictures of them!

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.