Statewide gun buyback and gun safe giveaway to take place for fourth year  

On Saturday, cities and towns will participate in Connecticut’s Statewide Gun Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway Day.

“We've been hosting gun buybacks in the city of Hartford for about 15 years, but we've always kind of been alone on an island with it, so we're really happy that it's come to this statewide level,” said Sgt. Christopher Mastroianni, of the Hartford Police Department.

This is the fourth year that the state has offered this program and to date it says it has collected over 1,178 guns, including many assault weapons and given out over 828 gun safes to permit-holding gun owners.

“We feel it's important to give people a process and a method to dispose of unwanted firearms,” said Mastroianni.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The buyback program is anonymous and people looking to exchange their guns for gift cards won’t be asked for an identification card or additional questions.

Below is the full list of buyback programs and safe giveaways.

Buyback Program Details:

Guilford: Police Department, 400 Church St. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Hartford: Police Department, 50 Jennings Road (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Meriden: Police Department 30 Butler St. (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Newtown: Police Department, 191 South Main St. (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Norwalk: Police Department, 1 Monroe St. (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Stamford: Police Department, 725 Bedford St. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Waterbury: Police Department Training Center, 240 Bank St. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Gun Safe Giveaway Details: