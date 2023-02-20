Station Night Club Fire in RI Happened on This Date 20 Years Ago

Twenty years have passed since the fire at the Station Nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island where 100 people died in and eight of those people had ties to Connecticut.

The band Great White was playing at the club on Feb. 20, 2003 when pyrotechnics ignited flammable foam that had been put on the walls for soundproofing.

Local victims of the Station Nightclub fire include:

Sam Miceli and Jude Henault, both 37, of Lisbon, who traveled together to see the show.

Melvyn Gerfin Jr., 46, of Groton, a husband and father of three, who worked for a radio station and received free tickets.

Ryan Morin, 31, a Thompson native, who graduated from Southern Connecticut State University.

Sarah Jane Telgarsky, a 37-year-old nurse from Plainfield.

Kristen McQuarrie, 37, of Ledyard, was a waitress at Foxwoods, according to the Boston Globe.

Daniel J. Fredrickson, 37, was affiliated with the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton. He and Tracey Romanoff were a couple and both were killed in the fire.

In addition to the 100 people who died, more than 200 were injured.

A remembrance mass was held at a church in West Warwick, Rhode Island Sunday.