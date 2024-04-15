Broadway superstar Stephen Sondheim's Roxbury estate sold for $3.25 million

The Roxbury estate of the late Stephen Sondheim has a buyer.

The kitchen.

Klemm Real Estate said the house sold for the full asking price of $3.25 million in less than two weeks.

The primary bedroom.

Sondheim brought us Broadway hits including “West Side Story,” “Gypsy,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Into the Woods” and many more.

The primary bath.

Klemm Real Estate & Michael Bowman Photography provided several photos of the house when it was listed.

The music room.

The famed composer died in November 2021 at the age of 91. He had lived in Connecticut since 1984.

The office.

“This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Broadway history and experience the timeless allure of classic Connecticut living will now be passed on to the new owner of this extraordinary property,” a news release from Klemm Real Estate says.



The main house was built in 1792 and it was restored and expanded while Sondheim owned the property.

The dining room.

It has 10 rooms, including three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and two fireplaces.



The estate is on more than nine acres and it has a two-car garage, a hot tub and a pool with a one-bedroom pool house.



“We were extremely privileged to be chosen to handle such a wonderful home that was cared for by such an extraordinary icon. We are thrilled that the market responded so well to this wonderful Property,” Graham Klemm, president/broker of Klemm Real Estate, said in a news release.







“As you tour through this classic Connecticut home, you can almost hear the scores to so many iconic Broadway hits. This was Sondheim's retreat for decades, and there is a welcoming warmth here that will surely embrace the next owners,” Carolyn Klemm, co-listing agent of Klemm Real Estate, said in a news release prior to the sale.

Pool house bedroom.









See the full listing here.



The sunroom.