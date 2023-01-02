Stonington Couple Has L& M Hospital's First Baby of 2023

A New Year’s blessing came early for a Stonington couple whose baby girl was born on New Year’s Day.

Sarah and Smaran Shrestha of Stonington welcomed their first child, Cy, on New Year’s Day.

Baby Cy was born at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 and was Lawrence + Memorial Hospital’s first baby of 2023.

She was due on Jan. 6.

