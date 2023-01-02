lawrence and memorial hospital

Stonington Couple Has L& M Hospital's First Baby of 2023

Cy Shrestha was a New Year baby on Jan. 1, 2023
Lawrence & Memorial Hospital

A New Year’s blessing came early for a Stonington couple whose baby girl was born on New Year’s Day.  

Sarah and Smaran Shrestha of Stonington welcomed their first child, Cy, on New Year’s Day.

Baby Cy was born at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 and was Lawrence + Memorial Hospital’s first baby of 2023.

She was due on Jan. 6.

