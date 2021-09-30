Stonington Schools Were Victim of Ransomware Attack: School Officials

Stonington Public Schools was the victim of a ransomware attack, according to the school district.

A message the superintendent sent to the school community said the investigation is ongoing and that student data on PowerSchool was not breached or affected.

The superintendent said the district took action, including isolating itself from the internet.

“Upon discovery of the ransomware incident, District technology staff worked quickly to designate a team of internal IT professionals to respond to this incident. The District has further engaged third-party breach investigation, mitigation, and response experts. While the investigation of the incident is currently ongoing, we do know that student data on PowerSchool was not breached or affected in any way by this incident. Once more is known, we will update the community,” the statement said.