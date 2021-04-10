Stop Asian Hate Rally Held in Hartford

There was a strong show of support for the local Asian American community at Bushnell Park in Hartford on Saturday.

Following recent incidents of anti-Asian hate and discrimination across the country, dozens of people rallied together with signs, calling for an end to racially-motivated violence.

They believe one way to do that is by amplifying Asian voices.

"I wish this didn't have to take a tragedy for something like this to get attention. But I guess the silver lining is that it is providing is an opportunity to have our voices heard," said UConn law student Yvonne Kang.

The event was organized by law students from UConn and Quinnipiac University, along with the Connecticut Asian Pacific American Bar Association.