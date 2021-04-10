Hartford

Stop Asian Hate Rally Held in Hartford

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was a strong show of support for the local Asian American community at Bushnell Park in Hartford on Saturday.

Following recent incidents of anti-Asian hate and discrimination across the country, dozens of people rallied together with signs, calling for an end to racially-motivated violence.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They believe one way to do that is by amplifying Asian voices.

Local

meriden 5 mins ago

Man Dead After Shooting Incident in Meriden

Middlebury 2 hours ago

Crews Look For Missing Kayaker in Middlebury

"I wish this didn't have to take a tragedy for something like this to get attention. But I guess the silver lining is that it is providing is an opportunity to have our voices heard," said UConn law student Yvonne Kang.

The event was organized by law students from UConn and Quinnipiac University, along with the Connecticut Asian Pacific American Bar Association.

This article tagged under:

HartfordStop Asian Hatebushnell parkpeaceful rally
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us