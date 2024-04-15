State police investigating break-in at storage facility in Old Lyme

State police are investigating a break-in at a storage facility in Old Lyme.
State troopers responded to CubeSmart at 232 Shore Road at 12:42 p.m. Sunday to investigate a theft from a storage unit and found a lock latch had been pried from a door and eight units were unsecured, state police said.
Troopers left a message with the manager to identify the renters of the other seven units.
No additional information was immediately available.
