State police investigating break-in at storage facility in Old Lyme

State police are investigating a break-in at a storage facility in Old Lyme.

State troopers responded to CubeSmart at 232 Shore Road at 12:42 p.m. Sunday to investigate a theft from a storage unit and found a lock latch had been pried from a door and eight units were unsecured, state police said.

Troopers left a message with the manager to identify the renters of the other seven units.

No additional information was immediately available.