Stratford assistant superintendent is placed on leave

The Stratford Board of Education said the district's assistant superintendent has been placed on paid leave, and it's the second time in a month's span that it's happened to a top administrator.

The school board said Fallon Daniels was put on leave on Jan. 8 due to "workplace issues." School officials would not elaborate on what prompted their decision.

Superintendent Uyi Osunde was placed on leave last month after being charged with breach of peace for an incident that happened in New Haven on Nov. 25.

That decision was made after the Board of Ed met in executive session to discuss the incident. With a 4-3 vote, the board ultimately decided to place Osunde on leave.

The current director of pupil services, Heather Borges, is serving as interim superintendent.