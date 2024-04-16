2 Stratford beaches to close this afternoon in anticipation of large gathering

Two beaches in Stratford will close at 4 p.m. in anticipation of a large gathering that is expected Tuesday afternoon.

The police department said Short Beach and Long Beach are closing out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities said youth are expected to gather, and police officers will be stationed at the beach entrance.

Short Beach will still be accessible for sporting activities and golf, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.