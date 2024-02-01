Stratford

Stratford Brewery announces new collab with Guy Fieri

By Katie Langley

two roads
NBC Connecticut

Flavortown is coming to Connecticut.

Two Roads Brewing is expanding its collaboration with celebrity chef guy Fieri by announcing three new "Flavortown" spiked drinks.

The Stratford-based brewer will be rolling out three additional hard tea flavors in its Flavortown Spiked line: Tiki Town Tropical Punch, Fiddy Fiddy and Tangerine-N-Tea.

The company debuted its first collaboration with Fieri, Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch, last year.

The Flavortown variety pack is now available in stores across the state.

