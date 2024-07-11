Stratford couple side-by-side through life, cancer treatment

They met in high school and just two weeks later they went to prom.

“We went on a blind date and that was it,” said Rebecca Klein. “Twenty seven years later, here we are.”

Klein and her husband, Bobby, have been side-by-side for more than 20 years. And now, that’s how they’re getting through Bobby’s cancer treatment. They were at Smilow Cancer Hospital preparing for a chemotherapy appointment for Bobby later that afternoon. He is being treated for leukemia once again, after four-and-a-half years in remission.

“At the time in May, they told me he had two or three days left to live,” Klein said.

They were able to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary at Smilow, and on this day, it was Rebecca’s birthday. Bobby’s was one day later. Sitting side by side for those special moments at the hospital, they were able to reflect on how the money from the Closer to Free Ride has helped them in more ways than they can ever imagine.

“Without this ride, he might not be here today,” Klein said.

All of the money raised from the Closer to Free Ride goes back to Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center to fund research, clinical trials, and patient support.

“It’s incredibly important because without the ride, they may not have the money for the medication grants that he needs,” Klein said. “Some of the medications are over $30,000 a month and people can’t afford that.”

Klein is getting ready for her fifth Closer to Free Ride on September 7.

“It’s definitely a sense of community -- a sense of hope because you hear all the stories, and you don’t feel quite as hopeless.”

The pair have done the last four rides together. The first was in 2020 after Bobby’s first leukemia diagnosis and treatment. He was recently diagnosed a second time just a few months before last year’s ride.

“So, he rode last year with a Hickman line in and everything going through chemo,” Klein said.

They keep coming back to the ride because that level of dedication – to finding a cure for cancer – is not only in patients like Bobby who ride, but also in the thousands who show up to support, including hospital staff.

“Seeing the nurses out there, seeing the doctors out there, knowing that they’re just not staff. They’re there for their patients,” Klein said.

They formed team Bobby’s Believers and the small group of about five has made a big impact.

“Small but mighty! We’ve raised $13,000 in five years with our small little team.”

She says it all adds up: the money from Closer to Free and knowing how much the staff cares for Smilow patients all translates into courage and strength.

“I think that helps them keep fighting because they see that people are trying to help them too.”