Strawberry Festival Brings People From Across CT to Bolton

By Michael Fuller

Strawberry Festival in Bolton strawberry shortcake
It's a beautiful day for a festival, but why a strawberry festival?

“People love strawberries. It’s a fun, fresh fruit. It looks good with ice cream, whip cream, on a biscuit," said Paul Petrillo, owner of Petrillo Events, who serves as the head of the festival, which is happening in Bolton.

"It’s cool, it’s refreshing, and it just makes it a fun kind of overall day for people to come out," he said.

There are more than 20 food trucks and 100 vendors at the second  annual Connecticut Strawberry Festival, where people can enjoy strawberry-infused foods and get strawberry-themed products.

The festival is bringing in people from all over the state who are enjoying a sweet treat or spending a good time with their kiddos.

"We just wanted something fun to do with the kids, get out of the house, they love the cows here and can’t go wrong with strawberries and ice cream," Glastonbury resident Laura Miller said.

Chantel Peltire, of Ashford, said Friday was her daughter's last day of school on Friday and that she wanted to celebrate.

"I saw it on Facebook and it was just the perfect thing, right? The perfect way to start off the summer. We talked about the free admission, right, that you can’t beat that so, it’s just an awesome time. Even just walking in right now I can’t wait to walk around and see what they have to offer," she said.

The festival is at Fish Family Farm Creamery & Dairy, at 20 Dimock Lane in Bolton.

