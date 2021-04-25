Stress-Free Retreat Helps Community to Relieve Stress in Everyday Life

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life stress, anxiety and overall burn out is a very real thing but what are some of the ways you can relieve daily tension?

Self care wellness retreat 'Just Be' is trying to answer that question as they held a community-wide and complimentary stress-free retreat to honor Stress Awareness Month.

From learning stress relief tactics to listening to the sounds of soothing music, the intention of the day was to let go of stress and just be.

"We want to provide opportunities for people to learn about ways to be stress free," said Liz Kametz, owner of 'Just Be.' "So we have vendors here that will help educate people about rake, energy healing, intuitive readings."

Bonnie Amato enjoys the atmosphere.

"You come here from daily life and you just realize this is a place you want to be. I’ve had the foot soaks, the facials. I’ve been here to have a cup of tea and talk for a little bit and it’s awesome," Amato said.

But what are some of the tips and tricks to lessen stress in your everyday life?

"Even if it’s just having those moments of reflection of what you are grateful for really helps you start your day in a positive way or reflect the day," Kametz said.

"It’s good to have what I call mental health moments that you can build into your day. If you’re a busy worker and you kind of live by your calendar, to give yourself those moments of pause, doing some deep breathing meditation. There’s so many things you can do even if you’re still home it’s just allowing yourself to gain that habit of self care," she continued.

All proceeds from Sunday’s event are going to My Sisters Place, a shelter for women in Hartford.