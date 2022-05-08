Structures at Sleeping Giant State Park Defaced, Clean-Up to Cost Thousands of Dollars

Some structures at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden have been defaced and park association officials said clean-up is expected to cost thousands of dollars.

Officials said the park has seen a recent uptick in severe and extensive defacement of structures in the quarry. The structures are of historical importance, they added.

At this time, clean-up is expected to cost thousands of dollars.

According to the park association, photos of two men who were caught in the most recent act have been turned over to park security.

Defacing historic buildings such as those at Sleeping Giant State Park is considered a felony, the park association said. In addition to a fine, any perpetrators will be charged the cost of cleanup, they added.

Anyone who sees something is urged to say something by calling park security at (860) 424-3333.