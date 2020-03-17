Student at Madison Boarding School Tests Positive for COVID-19

A student at the Grove School in Madison has tested positive for COVID-19, town officials announced Tuesday.

Officials said the student lives in New York but was attending the Grove School, which describes itself as a therapeutic boarding school. When the student started seeing symptoms, they were isolated and taken home and the school was advised to close early for spring break.

Town officials encouraged the public to stay home as much as possible during this outbreak.

"As a parent of two young children, I recognize what a challenge this creates for families stuck at home. Although Madison has a number of beautiful outdoor spaces like our beaches, parks and walking trails, congregating in large groups (10 or more) even outdoors, is not advised, as well as any contact sport activities. Please do everything you can to practice social distancing and self-isolation for the health and safety of your families," Madison First Selectman Peggy Lyons wrote in the notice.

So far, 68 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the coronavirus, though health experts say the actual number of cases is likely much higher.