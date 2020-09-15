Student at Waddell Elementary in Manchester Reports Symptoms of COVID-19

A cohort of students and staff from Waddell Elementary School in Manchester are self-quarantining after a second-grade student reported symptoms of COVID-19.

District officials said the student was asymptomatic when they were last at school, but they have had contact with someone outside of the district who recently tested positive for the virus.

The student is awaiting test results. Everyone in their cohort has been asked to quarantine for 14 days as a precaution. Anyone who may have had contact with the student through transportation will also be asked to self-quarantine.

The school is working with the local health department on contact tracing. If the student tests positive, all close contacts will be notified.

The district is also implementing some changes for Wednesday only as a precaution, including not using Waddell as a remote meal pickup site on Wednesday, and relocating Manchester Early Learning Center care to Verplanck Elementary School.

Parents and guardians are reminded to keep their children home if they feel ill, and to contact a doctor if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone in the school community with further questions can contact Manchester Public Schools Coordinator of Health Services, Marney Reardon, at 860-647-3324.