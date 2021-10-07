new haven

Student Brings BB Gun to School in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

A student in New Haven brought a BB gun to school on Thursday, school officials said.

The incident happened at Bishop Woods School on Quinnipiac Avenue. The school district said the BB gun was not loaded at the time.

The police department was notified of the incident and called in to investigate.

"The student's action was a serious breach of school rules, which bar weapons of any kind on school premises," the school district said in a statement.

"We would like to commend the brave students and staff that made us aware of this situation," school officials continued.

The district emphasized that all students and staff are safe.

