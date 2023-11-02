BURLINGTON

Student brought pellet gun to Lewis Mills High in Burlington: superintendent

A student brought a pellet gun to school at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington Thursday, according to the school superintendent.

State police received a report of a student with a weapon at the school just before 12:30 p.m.

Burlington officers and school officials searched the student and found the fake gun, according to state police.

The student was removed from the hallway and class areas, the superintendent said.

No one was injured and the school day continued as planned, he said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

