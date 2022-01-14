5 Students Hospitalized After Ingesting Substance at School in New Haven

New Haven police have responded to Bishop Woods Architecture & Design Magnet School Friday after the report of an overdose by students at the school.

Five students ingested what appeared to be candy and began vomiting, according to a spokesperson for New Haven Schools. All five students were taken to the hospital.

The students involved were ages 12 and 13, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

The "candy" was brought into the school by another student, the spokesperson said.

The staff at Bishop Woods did a sweep of the school and did not find any other students who had ingested the substance. The parents of the children who fell ill were notified, the school spokesperson said.

The edible items were tested at the scene and found to contain THC, a component in cannabis, Elicker said. They have been sent off to a lab for further testing.

The school day is continuing and social workers are going to classes to talk to the students about what happened.

Bishop Woods is a magnet school on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven.

The New Haven incident comes just a day after a student overdosed on fentanyl at school in Hartford. The student is in grave condition, according to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Two other students who became dizzy were also taken to the hospital. They have since been released and are home.