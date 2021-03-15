Students in Waterbury to Return to Almost Full In-Person Learning Starting Today

After nearly a year of remote and hybrid learning, students in Waterbury are heading back to almost full in-person learning on Monday. It's part of an effort to get students back to normal and give them face-to-face interaction.

The Waterbury Public School district is switching from half days to full days on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will remain a half day with remote learning in the afternoon.

The schedule change affects students who are learning in-person and those who are learning remotely.

Waterbury Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said she worked with the mayor and Public Health Department to reach this decision.

She said this will give students more face-to-face interaction that they are missing right now.

“It's very important to us to open school for the full day so students can begin getting the instructional design that may be more conducive to some of their learning," Ruffin said.

Those coming in-person will still follow safety procedures like wearing a mask and physical distancing.

Remote learning will also still be offered.