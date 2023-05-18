Students Learn Chinese Culture Through Kung Fu in Milford

Preserving cultural ties while introducing communities to Chinese traditions, the New England Asian American cultural center in Milford has been a hub for classes like kung fu.

Quick movements and sudden strikes are some of the hallmarks of kung fu. Students from all across Connecticut practice their craft at the Wu Dang Kung Fu School in Milford.

“It’s a very focused head space. There’s definitely goals that we have whenever we come into practice, so really making sure we work really hard working towards those goals,” said Angela He, 17, of Milford.

Angela has been at the school for about seven years, competing across the country and in China. She was drawn to it after seeing performances at spring gala events where she was originally a dancer.

“It was so different from what I was doing but it was still Chinese culture that I was already familiar with,” He said.

More junior members of the class include 9-year-old Phillip Ky, of Woodbridge, who was in awe after seeing kung fu for the first time a year and a half ago.

“I was like 'mind blown, like whoa,'" Ky said.

Ky says it’s a confidence booster at school.

“When I have presentations, I talk, and I’m brave enough to do it by myself,” he said.

The students are all taught by Master Jack Guo at the New England Asian American Cultural Center. His goal is not only help students compete at the highest levels but help shape well-rounded citizens.

“Anybody who’s a parent says kung fu helps children. Make discipline very important and makes the body stronger, balance strong,” he said.

Guo says the cultural center opened last August, providing classes in both kung fu and tai chi. Speaking in his native Mandarin, Guo feels very much at home in Milford.

“Milford is a place that appreciates different cultures and has welcomed our culture and let us introduce it to the community,” he said.

Guo says classes are filled with students from both Chinese and non-Chinese backgrounds, as a way to expose an aspect of Chinese culture to Connecticut.

“Chinese culture to some people outside our community is still seen as an unfamiliar novelty, especially that most traditional aspects like kung fu,” he said.

Angela says growing up she was given an incomplete picture of her Chinese culture.

“I never really knew kung fu outside of Kung Fu Panda of course -- these various Hollywood movies. I didn’t realize how rigorous and intense it can actually be,” she said.

Being a part of this school has allowed her to be in tune with her heritage and be shared with others. The central tenets of the kung fu school of discipline, unity, respect, and humility is what she hopes people get out of it.

“It’s more than just the cultural center in the sense that it can also teach key lessons that are like integral in Chinese culture but also good to have as a person,” He said.

Master Guo says he’s optimistic this space can take on a greater role in the future.

“I would like to have this cultural center to be where Asian cultures can be showcased to the world in this building,” he said.