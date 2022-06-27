Subway Moving Global Headquarters From Milford to Shelton

Subway announced Monday it is moving its global headquarters from Milford to Shelton.

Subway's headquarters has been in Milford for nearly 50 years, according to the company.

“We explored multiple options as we started on the journey to refresh our offices in Connecticut, taking into consideration the community we’ve been a part of for nearly 50 years, while also ensuring we’re able to provide our employees an exceptional workplace experience both professionally and personally,” said CEO John Chidsey in a release.

The new headquarters will be located at 1 Corporate Drive in Shelton. The facility will be nearly 90,000 square feet in the middle of Shelton's business district, according to the company.

Subway leaders say the move is, in part, to provide a more modern workplace for employees. The new facility will include multiple dining options, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, childcare centers, and medical facilitis, the company said.

“In addition to being able to offer many additional features and an elevated, contemporary space, it was of utmost importance that we found a location that would provide minimal disruption to our employees. The close proximity to our current Milford home – just 10 miles down the road – will help us do just that, plus provide more services that will allow employees to take care of errands and personal needs on site,” said Bill Ekstrom, Subaway Director of Business Services.

The move is expected to happen in the spring of 2023.

Subway began in Bridgeport in 1965 and has grown into one of the largest fast-food chains in the world.