Police arrest person accused of killing man in broad daylight in Hartford

Hartford police have arrested a person that is accused of killing a man in broad daylight in 2022.

Authorities said they were called to Martin Street at about 4:30 p.m. on June 15, 2022 to investigate a death, and later determined that the death appeared to be suspicious.

Police said a caretaker was throwing away trash outside when they found the body, which had been there for about a day and a half to two days.

Police identified the man as 54-year-old Brian Knighton, a resident of Martin Street. There were clear signs of assault, according to police.

It's unknown if the crime occurred at the location where Knighton's body was found.

On Friday, the Hartford Police Department arrested 25-year-old Deaudrienne Keith, of Hartford, in connection to the man's death.

Investigators developed a suspect after an 18-month-long investigation. He was located by the Police Police Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals, among other agencies, on Friday.

He faces murder charges and is being held on a $750,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing.