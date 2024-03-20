Food & Drink

Subway's sauces to be sold at Walmart, grocery stores nationwide

By LeAnne Gendreau

Subway Sweet Onion Teriyaki Sauce with Asian Chicken Bowl
Subway

Four of Subway’s sauces will be available in stores nationwide this month, the company has announced.

Subway has partnered with T. Marzetti Company to bring these flavors to grocery stores and other retailers:

Baja Chipotle

Subway Baja Chipotle Sauce with Grilled Shrimp Salsa
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Creamy Italian MVP

Subway Creamy Italian MVP Sauce with Tortellini Salad

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Subway Roasted Garlic Aioli Sauce with Loaded Fries

Sweet Onion Teriyaki

Subway Sweet Onion Teriyaki Sauce with Asian Chicken Bowl
Subway
Subway Sweet Onion Teriyaki Sauce with Asian Chicken Bowl

The sauces will come in 16-ounce bottles and they will be available next week at select grocers and retail stores across the country, including Walmart, Kroger and Albertson’s, according to Subway.

Local

March Madness

UConn to hold send-off for men's basketball team Wednesday afternoon

UConn

UConn mascot Jonathan fills out his first ever March Madness bracket

More stores will be added later.

“Subway fans love our signature sauces. Three of the new retail sauces – Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Baja Chipotle – are inspired by guests’ in-restaurant favorites, and we’ve added an exclusive flavor to this collection with a Creamy Italian MVP, a new twist on Subway’s MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette®,” Paul Fabre, senior vice president of Culinary and Innovation at Subway, said in a statement.

Subway and T. Marzetti Company have also collaborated on recipes for each of the sauces. See the recipes below.

Learn more here.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drinksubway
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us